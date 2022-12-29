Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.26

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $11.63. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 17,852 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

