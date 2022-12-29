Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,908,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,432,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 2,417,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 340,059 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

