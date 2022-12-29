IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.56. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 305,515 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

