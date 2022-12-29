JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,000 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the November 30th total of 3,674,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,980.0 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $9.59 during midday trading on Thursday. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

