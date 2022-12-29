Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.80 ($13.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.28. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2.87.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.