Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 169,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,262,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35.
Institutional Trading of Jianzhi Education Technology Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment needed to operate the customer's systems, as well as technological support and maintenance services.
