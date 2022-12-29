Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 52.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

JCI stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

