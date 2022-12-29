Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 54,576 shares.The stock last traded at $66.63 and had previously closed at $64.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $680.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

