Joystick Price Tops $0.54 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Joystick has a market cap of $111.57 million and approximately $99,479.38 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037610 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226662 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54843009 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $124,013.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

