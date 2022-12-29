Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.89 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $70.89 million and $1.32 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $866.41 or 0.05215672 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00497119 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,892.91 or 0.29454530 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,520,087,634 coins and its circulating supply is 15,520,096,738 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,507,372,537 with 15,507,372,537.109964 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00466374 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,525,638.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

