KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KDDI Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

