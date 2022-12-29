Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199,760.09

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Keep Network has a market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $199,760.09 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $899.56 or 0.05411730 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00498609 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,910.73 or 0.29542831 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
