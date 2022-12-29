Keep Network Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $58.60 million and $208,042.44 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $845.05 or 0.05085851 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00498443 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.09 or 0.29532984 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
