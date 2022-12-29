Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 28,350,209 shares changing hands.

Kibo Energy Trading Down 24.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

