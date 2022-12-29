KickToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $128,167.42 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $762,667.75 and $128,167.42 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019528 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00226418 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,460,876 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,460,876.40913579. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00611012 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $150,829.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

