Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 49,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,162,997. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

