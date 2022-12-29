Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.90

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.90 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 49.46 ($0.60). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 50.64 ($0.61), with a volume of 10,858 shares changing hands.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.87.

About Kingspan Group

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.