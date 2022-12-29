Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Kion Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($44.68) to €43.70 ($46.49) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($51.06) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($57.45) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($61.70) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

