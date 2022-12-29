Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kion Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Kion Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,335. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
