Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Konami Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY remained flat at 22.40 on Thursday. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of 25.09. Konami Group has a 52 week low of 20.68 and a 52 week high of 34.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Konami Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

Featured Stories

