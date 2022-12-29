Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in December

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Konica Minolta stock remained flat at $7.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

