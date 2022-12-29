KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $114.98 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

