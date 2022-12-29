KRS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,487 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

