KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Reaches $634.51 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $634.51 million and approximately $888,969.96 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00038856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

