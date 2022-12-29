Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Up 401.4% in December

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 401.4% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Up 17.7 %

KCCFF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 12,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Kutcho Copper has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

