Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 491,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $16.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

