Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $751.25.

LDSCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.64) to GBX 575 ($6.94) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.