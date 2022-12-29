Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of LCI opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

