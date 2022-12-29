Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 303,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,732,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

