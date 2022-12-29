Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 180,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,335,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
