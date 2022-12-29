Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,211 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates makes up about 3.4% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 39,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,372. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

