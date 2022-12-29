Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 6.1%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LIGet Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 42,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,169,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA dropped their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Li Auto by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 205.6% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

