LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20,400.00 and last traded at $20,400.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20,150.00.

LICT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $346.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20,810.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21,266.36.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

