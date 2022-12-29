Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Trading Up 0.1%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $59.32. Approximately 419,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 740,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Macquarie started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 155.19%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.