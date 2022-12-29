Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1,071.70 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,349,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,295,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00266599 USD and is down -11.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
