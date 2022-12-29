Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $557.80

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $557.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,403,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,366,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00286249 USD and is up 7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,072.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
