Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 275,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,687,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.21 and had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.