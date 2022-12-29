Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,773. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.