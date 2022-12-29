Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Up 166.7% in December

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $26.48.
Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 87.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
