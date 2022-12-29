Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.08

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $831.27 million, a P/E ratio of -76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is -1,166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

