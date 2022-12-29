Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.16

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE LOMA opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $807.85 million, a P/E ratio of -76.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $2,796,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.