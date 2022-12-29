LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LXU. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of LXU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 482,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. Research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

