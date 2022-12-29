Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 11,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,314,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of $807.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Get Rating

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

