M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 193.9% in December

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 98,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

