MAGIC (MAGIC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.20 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. MAGIC has a market cap of $96.20 million and $6.51 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.



MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,149,101 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

