Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $93,695.48

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $52.45 million and approximately $93,695.48 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00001691 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,102.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

