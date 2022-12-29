Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.50

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 21058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

