Maple 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $187,087.37 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00018485 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $187,087.37 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $885.24 or 0.05330638 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00498113 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,901.16 or 0.29513419 BTC.
Maple Profile
Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Maple Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
