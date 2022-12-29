Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lowered by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 5.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 92,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,201. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -221.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

