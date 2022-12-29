McDonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

HY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $45.96.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 48.67% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $840.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HY. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

