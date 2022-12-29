McDonald Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,702. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

